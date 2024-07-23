Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, are midway through a three-week eXportable Combat Training Capabilities rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn. Many arrived in early July 2024, with the exercise wrapping up the first week of August. Soldiers from infantry, artillery, aviation, cavalry and many other specialties are being tested on their platoon-level proficiency as well as their ability to execute missions jointly.
Command Sgt. Maj. Josh Luck, command sergeant major of the 2/34th IBCT, 1st Lt. Zachary Zippe, platoon leader assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, and Spc. John Andera, an infantryman also assigned to Company C, 1-133rd Infantry, talk about how collective training events like XCTC maintain readiness, and reflect on how important it is for Iowa employers and families to support Soldiers in their military obligations. (U.S. Army National Guard video production by Staff Sgt. Keith Allen)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 21:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931588
|VIRIN:
|240724-Z-EB770-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110462343
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Iowa National Guard Soldiers reflect on collective training experience at Camp Ripley, by SGT Keith Allen, SFC Jason Everett, SSG Roman Gamble, SSG Samantha Hircock, SSG Katharine Schmidt and SPC Armani Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.