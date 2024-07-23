Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss FMWR Monti Warrior Zone an on-duty, off-duty hub for Soldiers

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    For more than 10 years, the FMWR Monti Warrior Zone at Fort Bliss, Texas, has been a hub for Soldiers looking for a Frappucino or an off-duty game of pool or Call of Duty, as well as a professional meeting place that’s a bit more laid back than the headquarters building.

    For more information, visit https://bliss.armymwr.com/programs/warrior-zone.

