Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARFORK Hosts Marine Corp Martial Arts Training Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.03.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Marine Corp Forces Korea held a martial arts training course at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys to train Marines to be martial arts instructors June 3, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 00:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 931585
    VIRIN: 240603-F-LK801-2412
    Filename: DOD_110462284
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORK Hosts Marine Corp Martial Arts Training Course, by SrA Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Martial Arts
    Korea
    USMC
    USAG Humphreys
    USFK
    MARFORK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download