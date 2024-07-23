Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona Governor visits U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs paid a visit to U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) today, the first sitting governor to visit the post in more than two decades.
    YPG Commander Col. John Nelson and Yuma Test Center Commander Lt. Col. Kevin Hicks escorted Hobbs on an overflight of the post’s ranges and visits to a vehicle test and the Military Freefall School’s (MFFS) wind tunnel. Read more about the visit at: https://dvidshub.net/r/z6aure

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 19:37
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US

