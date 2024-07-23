Arizona Governor visits U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs paid a visit to U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) today, the first sitting governor to visit the post in more than two decades.

YPG Commander Col. John Nelson and Yuma Test Center Commander Lt. Col. Kevin Hicks escorted Hobbs on an overflight of the post’s ranges and visits to a vehicle test and the Military Freefall School’s (MFFS) wind tunnel. Read more about the visit at: https://dvidshub.net/r/z6aure