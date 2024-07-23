Arizona Governor visits U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs paid a visit to U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) today, the first sitting governor to visit the post in more than two decades.
YPG Commander Col. John Nelson and Yuma Test Center Commander Lt. Col. Kevin Hicks escorted Hobbs on an overflight of the post’s ranges and visits to a vehicle test and the Military Freefall School’s (MFFS) wind tunnel. Read more about the visit at: https://dvidshub.net/r/z6aure
