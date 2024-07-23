Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota AB Airman's Attic volunteer manager shares her passion for serving the community

    JAPAN

    07.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers 

    AFN Tokyo

    Diana Carson, Airman's Attic volunteer manager for Yokota Air Base, Japan, speaks about her passion for serving the community, July 17, 2024.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 19:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 931582
    VIRIN: 240717-F-MQ455-1250
    Filename: DOD_110462243
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota AB Airman's Attic volunteer manager shares her passion for serving the community, by SSgt Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    volunteer
    AFN
    Yokota AB
    Airman's Attic

