    JRTC 24-09 Wrecker Crew

    FORT JOHNDON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Emily Simonson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Hotel Company 141st Brigade Support Battalion with the Oregon National Guard use an M984A2 HEMTT Wrecker to extract a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle from the muddy terrain during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-09, Fort Johnson, La., July 21, 2024. The wrecker crew extracted a variety of vehicles every day to maintain mission readiness at JRTC. (Oregon National Guard video by Sgt. Emily Simonson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    JRTC
    vehicle recovery
    Oregon National Guard
    ORARNG
    M984A4 HEMTT Wrecker
    JRTC 24-09

