U.S. Army Soldiers from Hotel Company 141st Brigade Support Battalion with the Oregon National Guard use an M984A2 HEMTT Wrecker to extract a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle from the muddy terrain during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-09, Fort Johnson, La., July 21, 2024. The wrecker crew extracted a variety of vehicles every day to maintain mission readiness at JRTC. (Oregon National Guard video by Sgt. Emily Simonson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 18:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931578
|VIRIN:
|240721-Z-UZ129-1584
|Filename:
|DOD_110462155
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|FORT JOHNDON, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JRTC 24-09 Wrecker Crew, by SGT Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
