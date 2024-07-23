JRTC 24-09 Wrecker Crew

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from Hotel Company 141st Brigade Support Battalion with the Oregon National Guard use an M984A2 HEMTT Wrecker to extract a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle from the muddy terrain during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-09, Fort Johnson, La., July 21, 2024. The wrecker crew extracted a variety of vehicles every day to maintain mission readiness at JRTC. (Oregon National Guard video by Sgt. Emily Simonson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)