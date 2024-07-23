Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Guardian Force on Force training BRoll

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Video by Spc. Frank Ritchey 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of Task Force Guardian conduct force on force training against members of the 1-509th Infantry Regiment that role-played as oppositional forces at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) in Fort Johnson, La. July, 23, 2024. The goal of JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, weapon live-fire trainings, and sustainment operations that help sharpen skills and maintain readiness. It has been over 26 years since the 41st Infantry has trained at JRTC.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 17:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931576
    VIRIN: 240723-Z-EJ376-1001
    Filename: DOD_110462130
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    JRTC
    TF Guardian
    Geronimo
    ORARNG
    JRTC 24-09
    41 IN

