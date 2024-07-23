Members of Task Force Guardian conduct force on force training against members of the 1-509th Infantry Regiment that role-played as oppositional forces at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) in Fort Johnson, La. July, 23, 2024. The goal of JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, weapon live-fire trainings, and sustainment operations that help sharpen skills and maintain readiness. It has been over 26 years since the 41st Infantry has trained at JRTC.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 17:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931576
|VIRIN:
|240723-Z-EJ376-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110462130
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Guardian Force on Force training BRoll, by SPC Frank Ritchey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
