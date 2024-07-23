Brief video of MG Paula Lodi with a message to Fort Detrick Medical Research and Development Command.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 17:14
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|931575
|VIRIN:
|240724-O-DL873-7493
|Filename:
|DOD_110462103
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MRDC Welcome Message by MG Paula Lodi, by Charles Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.