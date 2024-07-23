Remembering Captain Hamilton Coolidge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931572" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Capt. Hamilton Coolidge was one of America's first ace pilots and a hero of WW1. His memory rests not only with the Airmen of the 1st Fighter Wing and 94th Fighter Squadron, but also the in the hearts of those who care for him to this day in his final resting place of Chevières, France. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jack LeGrand)