Remembering Captain Hamilton Coolidge

Capt. Hamilton Coolidge was one of America's first ace pilots and a hero of WW1. His memory rests not only with the Airmen of the 1st Fighter Wing and 94th Fighter Squadron, but also the in the hearts of those who care for him to this day in his final resting place of Chevières, France. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jack LeGrand)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 16:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|931572
|VIRIN:
|240618-F-VY761-7050
|Filename:
|DOD_110462003
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.