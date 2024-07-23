Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remembering Captain Hamilton Coolidge

    FRANCE

    06.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jack LeGrand 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Capt. Hamilton Coolidge was one of America's first ace pilots and a hero of WW1. His memory rests not only with the Airmen of the 1st Fighter Wing and 94th Fighter Squadron, but also the in the hearts of those who care for him to this day in his final resting place of Chevières, France. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jack LeGrand)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 16:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 931572
    VIRIN: 240618-F-VY761-7050
    Filename: DOD_110462003
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: FR

    TAGS

    historical
    pilot
    ace
    history
    air force
    aviator
    world war 1
    WW1
    Rickenbacker
    94th aero squadron
    LeGrand

