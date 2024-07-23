Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Game Changer 101st Troop Command Event

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.24.2024

    Video by Spc. Joel Manzano 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 101st Troop Command participated in the Game Changer competition at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 24, 2024. Soldiers assigned to the 101st TC conducted a 2-mile ruck march and participated in the "Game Changer" event, a competition that tested the Soldiers capabilities and ability to work as a team. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joel Manzano)

    Location: SALINAS, PR

