Game Changer 101st Troop Command Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931564" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 101st Troop Command participated in the Game Changer competition at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 24, 2024. Soldiers assigned to the 101st TC conducted a 2-mile ruck march and participated in the "Game Changer" event, a competition that tested the Soldiers capabilities and ability to work as a team. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joel Manzano)