    Forklift Training B-Roll

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jean Martinez Ruiz 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 192nd Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, train on forklift operations during annual training at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 18, 2024. The training went over the safety rules during equipment operation and gave Soldiers a hands-on training opportunity to familiarize themselves with the controls of the forklift. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jean Martinez)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 19:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931558
    VIRIN: 240718-Z-US113-1029
    Filename: DOD_110461806
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: SALINAS, PR

    This work, Forklift Training B-Roll, by SGT Jean Martinez Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    forklift training
    Siempre Presente
    Annual Training 2024
    Courage Commitment Competence
    Make it Challenging

