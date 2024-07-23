Forklift Training B-Roll

Soldiers assigned to the 192nd Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, train on forklift operations during annual training at Camp Santiago, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 18, 2024. The training went over the safety rules during equipment operation and gave Soldiers a hands-on training opportunity to familiarize themselves with the controls of the forklift. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jean Martinez)
