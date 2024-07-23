U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano, a combat photographer with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., speaks about his military occupational specialty in Communication and Strategy. Combat photographers produce visual information products that are used to document operations, strategy and logistics.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 14:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931554
|VIRIN:
|240724-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110461700
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4541 Combat Photographer, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.