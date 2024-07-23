Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4541 Combat Photographer

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano, a combat photographer with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., speaks about his military occupational specialty in Communication and Strategy. Combat photographers produce visual information products that are used to document operations, strategy and logistics.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 14:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931554
    VIRIN: 240724-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_110461700
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Marine
    Photo
    Recruit
    Camera
    Land Navigation
    ERR

