Spc. Cyrus Eady, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, describes how the H2F Human Performance Team helped him reacclimate after returning from Exercise Talisman Sabre where he developed an addiction to energy drinks.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 14:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931552
|VIRIN:
|240724-A-RN673-7732
|Filename:
|DOD_110461642
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Cyrus Eady, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, describes how the H2F Human Performance Team helped him reacclimate after returning from Exercise Talisman Sabre, by SGT James Lundy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
