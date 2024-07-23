Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alyssa White, Registered Dietitian, with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade H2F Human Performance Team discusses how their team works together to meet the needs of Soldiers

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. James Lundy 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Alyssa White, Registered Dietitian, with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade Holistic Health and Fitness, H2F, Human Performance Team discusses how their team works together to meet the needs of Soldiers.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 14:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931548
    VIRIN: 240724-A-RN673-9530
    Filename: DOD_110461627
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: DUPONT, WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alyssa White, Registered Dietitian, with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade H2F Human Performance Team discusses how their team works together to meet the needs of Soldiers, by SGT James Lundy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17FAB
    H2F
    ArmyNewsWire

