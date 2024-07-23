Logistics Operations School Change of Command

U.S. Marines with Logistics Operations School conduct a change of command ceremony at Camp Gilbert H. Johnson, North Carolina, July 12, 2024. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Lt. Col. Amber Coleman to Lt. Col. Russell Hill. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nicholas Cox, Lance Cpl. Andrew J. King, Lance Cpl. Paul Kalogeris, and Lance Cpl. Marissa Seaman)
