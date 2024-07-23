Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics Operations School Change of Command

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jose Cruz, Lance Cpl. Paul Kalogeris, Lance Cpl. Andrew King and Lance Cpl. Marissa Seaman

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marines with Logistics Operations School conduct a change of command ceremony at Camp Gilbert H. Johnson, North Carolina, July 12, 2024. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Lt. Col. Amber Coleman to Lt. Col. Russell Hill. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nicholas Cox, Lance Cpl. Andrew J. King, Lance Cpl. Paul Kalogeris, and Lance Cpl. Marissa Seaman)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931545
    VIRIN: 240712-M-M0301-1001
    Filename: DOD_110461609
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics Operations School Change of Command, by Cpl Jose Cruz, LCpl Paul Kalogeris, LCpl Andrew King and LCpl Marissa Seaman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operations
    Logistics
    Marine Corps
    MCCSSS
    LOS

