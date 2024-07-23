U.S. Air Force 42nd Wing change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 24, 2024. As the installation commander, Toliver will be responsible for leading base operations, infrastructure, and services support for 42,000 active duty, Reserve, civilian, contract personnel, students and families at Maxwell and Gunter Annex in direct support of Air University, 908th Airlift Wing, Air Force Materiel Command units, Defense Information Systems Agency and 39 other mission partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 13:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931527
|VIRIN:
|240724-F-XM554-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110461338
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
