Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    42nd Wing Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 42nd Wing change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 24, 2024. As the installation commander, Toliver will be responsible for leading base operations, infrastructure, and services support for 42,000 active duty, Reserve, civilian, contract personnel, students and families at Maxwell and Gunter Annex in direct support of Air University, 908th Airlift Wing, Air Force Materiel Command units, Defense Information Systems Agency and 39 other mission partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 13:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931527
    VIRIN: 240724-F-XM554-1002
    Filename: DOD_110461338
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42nd Wing Change of Command Ceremony, by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    42nd
    Change of Comamand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download