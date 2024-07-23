U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia N. Toliver, the new 42nd Air Base Wing commander takes over from the out-going commander Col. Ryan E. Richardson during a change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 24, 2024. As the new installation commander, Toliver is responsible for leading base operations, infrastructure, and services support for 42,000 active duty, Reserve, civilian, contract personnel, students and families at Maxwell and Gunter Annex in direct support of Air University, 908th Airlift Wing, Air Force Materiel Command units, Defense Information Systems Agency and 39 other mission partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 12:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931524
|VIRIN:
|240724-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110461270
|Length:
|00:08:20
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 42d ABW Change of Command 24 June 2024 - Broll Package, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
