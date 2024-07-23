Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    42d ABW Change of Command 24 June 2024 - Broll Package

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia N. Toliver, the new 42nd Air Base Wing commander takes over from the out-going commander Col. Ryan E. Richardson during a change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 24, 2024. As the new installation commander, Toliver is responsible for leading base operations, infrastructure, and services support for 42,000 active duty, Reserve, civilian, contract personnel, students and families at Maxwell and Gunter Annex in direct support of Air University, 908th Airlift Wing, Air Force Materiel Command units, Defense Information Systems Agency and 39 other mission partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    42d ABW
    42d Air Base Wing
    Shamekia Tolliver
    Ryan Richardson

