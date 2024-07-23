42d ABW Change of Command 24 June 2024 - Broll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia N. Toliver, the new 42nd Air Base Wing commander takes over from the out-going commander Col. Ryan E. Richardson during a change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 24, 2024. As the new installation commander, Toliver is responsible for leading base operations, infrastructure, and services support for 42,000 active duty, Reserve, civilian, contract personnel, students and families at Maxwell and Gunter Annex in direct support of Air University, 908th Airlift Wing, Air Force Materiel Command units, Defense Information Systems Agency and 39 other mission partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)