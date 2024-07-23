Members with 2-218th Field Artillery Regiment (FA) and the 1-487th FA conduct live artillery live fire training at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) in Fort Johnson, La. July 20, 2024. The goal of JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, weapon live-fire trainings, and sustainment operations that help sharpen skills and maintains unit readiness. It has been over 26 years since the 41st Infantry Battalion has trained at JRTC.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 12:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931507
|VIRIN:
|240720-Z-EJ376-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_110461189
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Incoming! Units conduct artillery live-fire at JRTC, by SPC Frank Ritchey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.