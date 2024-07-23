Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Living the Army Values: A Commitment to Excellence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Army Values define our commitment to excellence. Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity and Personal Courage guide the daily lives and actions of our Soldiers. These values help build a strong, cohesive force dedicated to serving our nation with unwavering dedication and pride.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 12:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931505
    VIRIN: 240627-D-NR812-8875
    PIN: 02
    Filename: DOD_110461166
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Living the Army Values: A Commitment to Excellence, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Army Values
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Basic Combat Training
    Army Readiness
    First 100

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download