The Peggy Podcast Ep. 17

In the seventeenth episode of the Peggy Podcast Col. Nelson Perron, commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, command chief of the 157th ARW, discuss Brig. Gen. John Pogorek's obituary and memorial service, review the schedule for our upcoming drill, and share future wing plans, July 23, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The command team asks for Airmen to seek resources if needed and to support each other in this challenging time. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)