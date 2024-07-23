Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4 Media Event at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.23.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jason Sessions 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Clean version of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Patterson, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, USAF Col. Keith Derbenwick, U.S. Embassy Defense Attache to Romania, and Romanian Air Force Commander Cosmin Macsim, all subject matter experts, participate in the media event about Bomber Task Force deployment 24-4 at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 23, 2024. BTF 24-4 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to respond to emerging threats rapidly. BTF demonstrates NATO Ally's and partner nations’ ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain a stable and prosperous Baltic Region and Black Sea region. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jason Sessions)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 11:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931491
    VIRIN: 240723-A-TM140-9430
    Filename: DOD_110460938
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    NATO
    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Department of Defense (DoD)

