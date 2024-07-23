Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4 Media Event at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base

Clean version of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Patterson, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, USAF Col. Keith Derbenwick, U.S. Embassy Defense Attache to Romania, and Romanian Air Force Commander Cosmin Macsim, all subject matter experts, participate in the media event about Bomber Task Force deployment 24-4 at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 23, 2024. BTF 24-4 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to respond to emerging threats rapidly. BTF demonstrates NATO Ally's and partner nations’ ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain a stable and prosperous Baltic Region and Black Sea region. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jason Sessions)
