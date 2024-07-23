video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In celebration of both Army and Army Reserve birthdays, the 87th Training Division highlights the Soldiers Creed and its impact on Soldiers and leaders in their endeavor to consistently improve. The 87th mission is to provide realistic, combat focused training through modernization and rigorous war driven exercises that enhance unit readiness and capabilities to deploy and conduct forward mission operations.



"I am an American Soldier"