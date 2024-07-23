Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am an American Soldier

    PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Capt. Christina Winters 

    87th Training Division

    In celebration of both Army and Army Reserve birthdays, the 87th Training Division highlights the Soldiers Creed and its impact on Soldiers and leaders in their endeavor to consistently improve. The 87th mission is to provide realistic, combat focused training through modernization and rigorous war driven exercises that enhance unit readiness and capabilities to deploy and conduct forward mission operations.

    "I am an American Soldier"

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 10:33
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 931489
    VIRIN: 240614-A-UC014-1001
    Filename: DOD_110460935
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am an American Soldier, by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

