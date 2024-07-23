Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    England and Finland Conclude Successful NATO Mission at MKAB

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.23.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jason Sessions 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Clean version of Military personnel and dignitaries attending Finland's and England's Air Force closing ceremony at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 23, 2024. This event marks Finland's and England’s end of a successful mission of NATO operations, signifying a strengthened alliance and enhanced collective security in the region. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jason Sessions)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 11:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931483
    VIRIN: 240723-A-TM140-9063
    Filename: DOD_110460890
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    NATO
    Interoperability
    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    Department of Defense (DoD)

