Clean version of Military personnel and dignitaries attending Finland's and England's Air Force closing ceremony at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 23, 2024. This event marks Finland's and England’s end of a successful mission of NATO operations, signifying a strengthened alliance and enhanced collective security in the region. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jason Sessions)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 11:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931483
|VIRIN:
|240723-A-TM140-9063
|Filename:
|DOD_110460890
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, England and Finland Conclude Successful NATO Mission at MKAB, by PFC Jason Sessions, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
