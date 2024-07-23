Pilot Gives a Tour of CH-47F Chinook at the Farnborough International Airshow

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Robert Riedel, a CH-47F Chinook pilot with 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, gives a tour of his helicopter during the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 24, 2024. Riedel provided numerous tours of his aircraft to high-level civilian and military delegations throughout the five-day event.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 09:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931474
|VIRIN:
|240724-A-WG307-8077
|Filename:
|DOD_110460783
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
