    Pilot Gives a Tour of CH-47F Chinook at the Farnborough International Airshow

    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.24.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Justin A. Naylor 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Robert Riedel, a CH-47F Chinook pilot with 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, gives a tour of his helicopter during the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 24, 2024. Riedel provided numerous tours of his aircraft to high-level civilian and military delegations throughout the five-day event.

    TAGS

    Chinook
    EUCOM
    Farnborough International Airshow
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

