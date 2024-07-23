U.S Army Spc. Ethan Bain, assigned to Bravo Company,1-214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, does a walk with me through the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 23, 2024. The 12th CAB brought a CH-47 Chinook, an AH-64 Apache, and a UH-60 Black Hawk for this event, along with the aircrews from each helicopter to give stories and experiences with military members from other nations in attendance.( U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 08:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931451
|VIRIN:
|240724-A-HY112-8858
|Filename:
|DOD_110460512
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|FARNBOROUGH, HAMPSHIRE, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Come walk with Spc. Ethan Bain at the Farnborough International Airshow, by SPC Joshua Maxie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.