Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Come walk with Spc. Ethan Bain at the Farnborough International Airshow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FARNBOROUGH, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.24.2024

    Video by Spc. Joshua Maxie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S Army Spc. Ethan Bain, assigned to Bravo Company,1-214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, does a walk with me through the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, July 23, 2024. The 12th CAB brought a CH-47 Chinook, an AH-64 Apache, and a UH-60 Black Hawk for this event, along with the aircrews from each helicopter to give stories and experiences with military members from other nations in attendance.( U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 08:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931451
    VIRIN: 240724-A-HY112-8858
    Filename: DOD_110460512
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: FARNBOROUGH, HAMPSHIRE, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Come walk with Spc. Ethan Bain at the Farnborough International Airshow, by SPC Joshua Maxie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    12thCAB
    StrongerTogether
    Department of Defense (DoD)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download