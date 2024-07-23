Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Dining-out encourages spirit, camaraderie for 86 MSG (1080p w/o graphics)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    To give thanks for outstanding work and proficiency, the 86th Mission Support Group commander, Col. Jim Cunningham, hosted a combat dining-out on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 28, 2024. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 03:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931443
    VIRIN: 240628-F-GM327-1006
    Filename: DOD_110460388
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Ramstein Air Base
    86th Mission Support Group
    86 MSG

