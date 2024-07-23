240714-N-IL330-1001
A CH-53E Super Stallion aircraft assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465 and an MV-22B Osprey aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 takes off during deck-landing qualifications on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, July 14, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|07.15.2024
|07.24.2024 04:09
|Video Productions
|931440
|240714-N-IL330-1001
|1001
|DOD_110460337
|00:00:17
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|0
|0
This work, USS Tripoli qualifies in Helo flight ops, by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
