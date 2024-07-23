Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: Trilateral Chiefs of Defense Meeting

    JAPAN

    07.17.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Update: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Charles Brown, Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, Japan Self-Defense Forces, and Adm. Kim Myung-soo, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Republic of Korea, met together for the first time in Japan on July 18, 2024.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 01:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 931432
    VIRIN: 240718-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_110460237
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific Update: Trilateral Chiefs of Defense Meeting, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    News
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

