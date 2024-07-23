On this Pacific Update: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Charles Brown, Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, Japan Self-Defense Forces, and Adm. Kim Myung-soo, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Republic of Korea, met together for the first time in Japan on July 18, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 01:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|931432
|VIRIN:
|240718-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110460237
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update: Trilateral Chiefs of Defense Meeting, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.