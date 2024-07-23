The Basic Rider Course at Yokohama North Dock, which qualifies motorcycle riders to take to the roads in Japan, was revived with its first class in July following a yearslong hiatus. A group of riders, including some from Camp Zama, were in attendance
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 01:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931429
|VIRIN:
|240725-A-MS361-3848
|Filename:
|DOD_110460222
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Motorcycle Safety Course Returns to Yokohama North Dock, Offering Riders Path to Japan's Roads, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.