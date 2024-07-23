Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Motorcycle Safety Course Returns to Yokohama North Dock, Offering Riders Path to Japan's Roads

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.25.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The Basic Rider Course at Yokohama North Dock, which qualifies motorcycle riders to take to the roads in Japan, was revived with its first class in July following a yearslong hiatus. A group of riders, including some from Camp Zama, were in attendance

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 01:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931429
    VIRIN: 240725-A-MS361-3848
    Filename: DOD_110460222
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motorcycle Safety Course Returns to Yokohama North Dock, Offering Riders Path to Japan's Roads, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Motorcycle
    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    Basic Rider Course 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download