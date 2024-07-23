Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll of US and PNGDF soldiers conducting medical training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MURRAY BARRACKS, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    B-Roll of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and the 9th Mission Support Command, conduct medical training alongside Papua New Guinea Defence Force soldiers assigned to Infantry Battalion, Royal Infantry Regiment, during Tamiok Strike 2024, at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea, July 18, 2024. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Forces, and U.S. Forces, and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 03:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931427
    VIRIN: 240718-A-PR546-6810
    Filename: DOD_110460034
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: MURRAY BARRACKS, PG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll of US and PNGDF soldiers conducting medical training, by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medical

    Medical Training

    Training

    Independent State of Papua New Guinea (Papua New Guinea)

    TAGS

    Combat Life Saver Class
    PNG
    Papua New Guine Defence Force
    partners and allies
    Tamiok Strike
    Tamiok Strike 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download