B-roll of US and PNGDF soldiers conducting medical training

B-Roll of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and the 9th Mission Support Command, conduct medical training alongside Papua New Guinea Defence Force soldiers assigned to Infantry Battalion, Royal Infantry Regiment, during Tamiok Strike 2024, at Murray Barracks, Papua New Guinea, July 18, 2024. Tamiok Strike is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of the Papua New Guinea Defence Forces, and U.S. Forces, and to enhance partner capacity to respond to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)
|07.17.2024
|07.24.2024 03:40
|B-Roll
|931427
|240718-A-PR546-6810
|DOD_110460034
|00:02:22
|Location:
|MURRAY BARRACKS, PG
|0
|0
