DTRA Security Donor Coordination Meeting 2024 in Sydney, Australia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931406" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

While participating in the Global Health Security Conference, members of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and Biological Threat Reduction Program co-hosted a Health Security Donor Coordination Meeting with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Sydney, Australia June 19. Since 2019, this meeting series has enabled donors to discuss priorities over the next five years, deconflict areas of investment, and identify potential collaborative partners to ensure increased efficiency for improved health security outcomes throughout Southeast Asia and the Pacific. With over 30 representatives from the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Thailand, attendees discussed challenges and opportunities surrounding health security in the region, as well as goals and priorities to enhance partner nation capabilities to prevent, detect, and respond to outbreaks caused by high threat pathogens.



To learn more about DTRA’s international partnerships, visit: www.dtra.mil