The Warfighter Brain Health for Leaders Training video is an essential resource for enhancing the Department of Defense's Warfighter Brain Health Initiative. It empowers military leaders with strategies for preventing, protecting against, and managing brain injuries. Additionally, the video enhances leaders' abilities to assess and recognize symptoms of brain injuries while also encouraging the growth of a proactive brain health culture within the organization. This training emphasizes the importance of leaders' roles in this domain and presents best practices for sustaining cognitive function to maintain combat readiness.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 15:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931396
|VIRIN:
|240723-D-WY980-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110459144
|Length:
|00:22:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Warfighter Brain Health for Leaders Training Video, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
