    Warfighter Brain Health for Leaders Training Video

    UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Video by Vincent White 

    Defense Health Agency

    The Warfighter Brain Health for Leaders Training video is an essential resource for enhancing the Department of Defense's Warfighter Brain Health Initiative. It empowers military leaders with strategies for preventing, protecting against, and managing brain injuries. Additionally, the video enhances leaders' abilities to assess and recognize symptoms of brain injuries while also encouraging the growth of a proactive brain health culture within the organization. This training emphasizes the importance of leaders' roles in this domain and presents best practices for sustaining cognitive function to maintain combat readiness.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 15:39
    Location: US

    TBI
    Concussion
    warfighter brain health

