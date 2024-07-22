This video showcases the retirement ceremony for Military Working Dog Sunny at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 19, 2024. MWDs are utilized by security forces and other agencies to assist with searches to detect drugs and bombs, directly contributing to lethality and readiness of our installations and resources. Sunny was presented a Meritorious Service Medal and a certificate of retirement. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
This work, The 325th SFS hosts MWD Sunny retirement ceremony, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
