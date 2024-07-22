Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 325th SFS hosts MWD Sunny retirement ceremony

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    This video showcases the retirement ceremony for Military Working Dog Sunny at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 19, 2024. MWDs are utilized by security forces and other agencies to assist with searches to detect drugs and bombs, directly contributing to lethality and readiness of our installations and resources. Sunny was presented a Meritorious Service Medal and a certificate of retirement. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 15:39
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

