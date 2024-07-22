The 325th SFS hosts MWD Sunny retirement ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video showcases the retirement ceremony for Military Working Dog Sunny at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 19, 2024. MWDs are utilized by security forces and other agencies to assist with searches to detect drugs and bombs, directly contributing to lethality and readiness of our installations and resources. Sunny was presented a Meritorious Service Medal and a certificate of retirement. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)