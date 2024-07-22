Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OI Board Forum seeks team member insight, solutions

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Video by Thomas Perry 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    The Organizational Infrastructure Capability Board is hosting an agency-wide digital forum Thursday, Aug. 8, from noon to 1:30 p.m. EDT. Defense Contract Management Agency team members will receive an invite through Outlook to the Teams Live event, and while attendance is optional, organizers are hoping for active participation among the agency’s acquisition professionals.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 14:48
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OI Board Forum seeks team member insight, solutions, by Thomas Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    teamwork
    dcma

