Video of the students performing drills and ceremonies, physical training, and time-lapses of the Lankford PME Center.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 14:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931387
|VIRIN:
|240723-F-FY748-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110459046
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll - Lankford PME Center Student Experience, by MSgt Amber Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.