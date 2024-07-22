Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll - Lankford PME Center Student Experience

    LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Williams 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    Video of the students performing drills and ceremonies, physical training, and time-lapses of the Lankford PME Center.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 14:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931387
    VIRIN: 240723-F-FY748-1001
    Filename: DOD_110459046
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll - Lankford PME Center Student Experience, by MSgt Amber Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    time-lapse
    Air Force
    pme
    slow motion
    lankford

