1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery Regiment M270 MLRS Live-fire Exercise B-Roll #1

1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery Regiment conducted an M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System live fire at Fort Sill, Okla.



Who: 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery Regiment



What: Soldiers from 1-78th FA BN demonstrated their M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System capabilities in a live-fire exercise.



Where: Fort Sill, Okla.



When: March 27, 2024



Why: 1-78th FA BN Soldiers wanted to test their readiness and display their battle-ready formations’ capabilities to fight America’s wars whenever they are called to.