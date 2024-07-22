ASC makes lasting impressions on new employees

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The job market is competitive, and in order to recruit and retain the best employees, Army Sustainment Command human resources has developed several programs to attract quality people.



Heather Tahja, policy and program management branch and Jim Spencer, human resources director talked about ASC's new employee onboarding program.