    ASC makes lasting impressions on new employees

    ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Nathan Hutchison 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The job market is competitive, and in order to recruit and retain the best employees, Army Sustainment Command human resources has developed several programs to attract quality people.

    Heather Tahja, policy and program management branch and Jim Spencer, human resources director talked about ASC's new employee onboarding program.

