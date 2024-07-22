Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washout Conveyor

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    Washout Conveyor Moves Projectile Cases In and Out of the Washout Process as a Part of the Projectile Production Process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant. (Courtesy: SFC Ernest C. Henderson Jr. and Eric Gappa, U.S. Army HQDA OCPA)

    Location: SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Joint Munitions Command
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

