    Combat Maneuver Training

    HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Justin Martin 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) Soldiers with Bravo Troop, 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment, use armored Humvee’s to perform dry fire combat maneuver training during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 20, 2024. Soldiers participated in XCTC to increase the FLANG readiness and response capabilities for missions and deployments both foreign and domestic. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Justin Martin)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 14:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931369
    VIRIN: 240720-Z-TM056-1002
    Filename: DOD_110458755
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: HATTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Maneuver Training, by SGT Justin Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida Army National Guard
    Exportable Combat Training Capability
    FL XCTC 2024
    Camp Shelby XCTC
    FLARNG XCTC

