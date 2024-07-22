video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) Soldiers with Bravo Troop, 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment, use armored Humvee’s to perform dry fire combat maneuver training during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 20, 2024. Soldiers participated in XCTC to increase the FLANG readiness and response capabilities for missions and deployments both foreign and domestic. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Justin Martin)