FLARNG Mass Casualty Exercise at XCTC

Soldiers with the Florida Army National Guard's (FLARNG) 2-124th Infantry Regiment assault a defensive position occupied by camouflaged Opposing Forces (OPFOR). The assault was part of a mass casualty exercise where Soldiers triage and transport wounded combatants after an assault took place during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 12:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931365
|VIRIN:
|240721-Z-CV219-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110458708
|Length:
|00:04:56
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
