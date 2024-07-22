Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FLARNG Mass Casualty Exercise at XCTC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the Florida Army National Guard's (FLARNG) 2-124th Infantry Regiment assault a defensive position occupied by camouflaged Opposing Forces (OPFOR). The assault was part of a mass casualty exercise where Soldiers triage and transport wounded combatants after an assault took place during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 12:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931365
    VIRIN: 240721-Z-CV219-1001
    Filename: DOD_110458708
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLARNG Mass Casualty Exercise at XCTC, by SGT Marc Morgenstern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Florida Army National Guard
    Exportable Combat Training Capability
    FLNG XCTC
    FL XCTC 2024
    Camp Shelby XCTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download