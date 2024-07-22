Semester 24-5 Small Craft Float Test

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Prior to getting underway on Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's (NAVSCIATTS) riverine and coastal small craft, international security force professionals from Germany, Indonesia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mauritius, the Philippines, and Thailand test their personal flotation equipment at facilities located on the John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.



The students are participating in Semester 24-5 Patrol Craft Officer Riverine and Coastal Courses.



NAVSCIATTS is a security cooperation training command operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of geographic combatant commanders' theater security cooperation priorities. (U.S. Navy video by Angela K. Fry)