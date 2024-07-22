STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Prior to getting underway on Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's (NAVSCIATTS) riverine and coastal small craft, international security force professionals from Germany, Indonesia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mauritius, the Philippines, and Thailand test their personal flotation equipment at facilities located on the John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.
The students are participating in Semester 24-5 Patrol Craft Officer Riverine and Coastal Courses.
NAVSCIATTS is a security cooperation training command operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of geographic combatant commanders' theater security cooperation priorities. (U.S. Navy video by Angela K. Fry)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 11:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931360
|VIRIN:
|240722-N-TI567-1001
|PIN:
|931360
|Filename:
|DOD_110458609
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Semester 24-5 Small Craft Float Test, by Angela Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.