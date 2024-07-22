Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Semester 24-5 Small Craft Float Test

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Video by Angela Fry 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Prior to getting underway on Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's (NAVSCIATTS) riverine and coastal small craft, international security force professionals from Germany, Indonesia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mauritius, the Philippines, and Thailand test their personal flotation equipment at facilities located on the John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.

    The students are participating in Semester 24-5 Patrol Craft Officer Riverine and Coastal Courses.

    NAVSCIATTS is a security cooperation training command operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command in support of geographic combatant commanders' theater security cooperation priorities. (U.S. Navy video by Angela K. Fry)

