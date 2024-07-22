Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 24-3 take-offs

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    Various aircraft take off for Red Flag-Nellis 24-3 missions at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 22, 2024. Red Flag-Nellis 24-3 focuses on facing the pacing challenge of strategic competition in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 11:47
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    Nellis AFB
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag-Nellis 24-3

