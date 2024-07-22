Red Flag-Nellis 24-3 take-offs

Various aircraft take off for Red Flag-Nellis 24-3 missions at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 22, 2024. Red Flag-Nellis 24-3 focuses on facing the pacing challenge of strategic competition in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|07.22.2024
|07.23.2024 11:47
|B-Roll
|931357
|240722-F-XX992-1001
|DOD_110458594
|00:02:13
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|2
|2
