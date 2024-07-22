Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads more than $96 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in Caribbean Sea

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Crew members from Coast Guard Cutter Forward offload more than $96 million in illegal narcotics at Port Everglades, Florida, July 22, 2024. The offload is a result of three suspected drug smuggling interdictions in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Eric Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 11:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931356
    VIRIN: 240722-G-FH885-1001
    Filename: DOD_110458581
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Law Enforcement
    USCG
    Caribbean
    Coast Guard Cutter Forward
    Drug Offload
    District Seven

