Coast Guard offloads more than $96 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in Caribbean Sea

Crew members from Coast Guard Cutter Forward offload more than $96 million in illegal narcotics at Port Everglades, Florida, July 22, 2024. The offload is a result of three suspected drug smuggling interdictions in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Eric Rodriguez)
|07.22.2024
|07.23.2024 11:20
|B-Roll
|931356
|240722-G-FH885-1001
|DOD_110458581
|00:00:50
|FLORIDA, US
|2
|2
