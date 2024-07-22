Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reflections of the 2ID/RUCD outgoing Commander

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Liseth Espinel 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Maj. Gen. William 'Hank' Taylor, previous Commanding General of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, talks of training in South Korea on June 17, 2024. Taylor talked about the importance of learning from our failures and the impact that being always ready to fight can have in an organization. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Liseth Espinel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931355
    VIRIN: 240617-A-VC901-5881
    Filename: DOD_110458573
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reflections of the 2ID/RUCD outgoing Commander, by SSG Liseth Espinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2IDRUCD
    Maj. Gen. William 'Hank' Taylor

