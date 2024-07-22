Reflections of the 2ID/RUCD outgoing Commander

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931355" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Gen. William 'Hank' Taylor, previous Commanding General of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, talks of training in South Korea on June 17, 2024. Taylor talked about the importance of learning from our failures and the impact that being always ready to fight can have in an organization. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Liseth Espinel)