Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    155MM Round Projectile Case Painting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    155MM Round Projectile Case Painting as a part of the Production Process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant. (Courtesy: SFC Ernest C. Henderson Jr. and Eric Gappa, U.S. Army HQDA OCPA)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 10:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931349
    VIRIN: 240519-A-YZ466-1012
    PIN: 012
    Filename: DOD_110458556
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 155MM Round Projectile Case Painting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Munitions Command
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download