155MM Round Projectile Case Painting as a part of the Production Process at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant. (Courtesy: SFC Ernest C. Henderson Jr. and Eric Gappa, U.S. Army HQDA OCPA)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 10:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931349
|VIRIN:
|240519-A-YZ466-1012
|PIN:
|012
|Filename:
|DOD_110458556
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
This work, 155MM Round Projectile Case Painting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
