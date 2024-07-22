Veterinary Services Blackfeet Tribal Health Operation Walking Shield

Approximately 200 U.S. service members are participating in Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield Innovative Readiness Training, a no-cost healthcare clinic that provides services to the community in Blackfeet Nation on July 15, 2024. IRT missions provide real-world training to military medical professionals while delivering vital health care and veterinary care to communities that need it most. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 10:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931344
|VIRIN:
|240722-Z-FH868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110458529
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|BROWNING, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
