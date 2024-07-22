Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterinary Services Blackfeet Tribal Health Operation Walking Shield

    BROWNING, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe 

    Delaware ARNG

    Approximately 200 U.S. service members are participating in Blackfeet Tribal Health - Operation Walking Shield Innovative Readiness Training, a no-cost healthcare clinic that provides services to the community in Blackfeet Nation on July 15, 2024. IRT missions provide real-world training to military medical professionals while delivering vital health care and veterinary care to communities that need it most. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 10:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931344
    VIRIN: 240722-Z-FH868-1001
    Filename: DOD_110458529
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: BROWNING, MONTANA, US

    Montana
    IRT
    Blackfeet
    MontanaIRT2024
    NativeAmericanReservation

