Video highlighting the first 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron rodeo, an exercise comprising of Airmen from the 325th LRS, 325th Security Forces Squadron and 325th Civil Engineering Squadron to increase readiness for future near-peer adversary conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 09:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931331
|VIRIN:
|240722-F-LY429-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110458366
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Tyndall LRS Rodeo increases readiness, by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.