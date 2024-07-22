Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall LRS Rodeo increases readiness

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Video highlighting the first 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron rodeo, an exercise comprising of Airmen from the 325th LRS, 325th Security Forces Squadron and 325th Civil Engineering Squadron to increase readiness for future near-peer adversary conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 09:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931331
    VIRIN: 240722-F-LY429-1001
    Filename: DOD_110458366
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    LRS
    ACC
    exercise
    Readiness
    Tyndall
    Ready Airman Training

