U.S. Air Force 86th Airlift Wing first responders participate in a base emergency management exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 15-19, 2024. The exercise tested service members with simulated scenarios that give a safe space to practice and learn the best strategies for readiness, response time, tactical defense and communication skills during a crisis. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 04:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931328
|VIRIN:
|240717-F-TC518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110458114
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 AW kicks off OV 24-2, by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.