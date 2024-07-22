Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW kicks off OV 24-2

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.16.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force 86th Airlift Wing first responders participate in a base emergency management exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 15-19, 2024. The exercise tested service members with simulated scenarios that give a safe space to practice and learn the best strategies for readiness, response time, tactical defense and communication skills during a crisis. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931328
    VIRIN: 240717-F-TC518-1001
    Filename: DOD_110458114
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, 86 AW kicks off OV 24-2, by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    exercise
    readiness
    training
    Operation Varsity

