    Lt. Mungadai Challenge With 1-6 Field Artillery

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.18.2024

    Video by Kevin Payne  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army lieutenants assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, compete in a Lt. Mungadai event at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, July 17-18, 2024. A Mungadai event consists of an assortment of physical and mental tests to help build teamwork and esprit de corps.
    (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 04:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931327
    VIRIN: 240723-A-DT978-2001
    Filename: DOD_110458072
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Mungadai Challenge With 1-6 Field Artillery, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

