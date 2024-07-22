Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Marines establish FARP during Exercise Predator’s Run 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 establish a forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 19, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian Army’s 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, the British Armed Forces, and the U.S. Marine Corps. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 provides MRF-D 24.3 the opportunity to conduct training missions as a MAGTF, integrating command and control, aviation, logistics, ground, off-continent, and allied capabilities, enhancing our warfighting readiness and better preparing the MAGTF to respond to crises or contingencies, contributing to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul) 

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 04:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931322
    VIRIN: 240719-M-QB328-3001
    Filename: DOD_110458001
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Marines establish FARP during Exercise Predator’s Run 24, by Sgt Cristian Bestul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    Marines
    MRF-D
     USMCNews
    Predator’s Run 
    I MEF Summer Series

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download