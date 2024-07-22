B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Marines establish FARP during Exercise Predator’s Run 24

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 establish a forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, July 19, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian Army’s 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, the British Armed Forces, and the U.S. Marine Corps. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 provides MRF-D 24.3 the opportunity to conduct training missions as a MAGTF, integrating command and control, aviation, logistics, ground, off-continent, and allied capabilities, enhancing our warfighting readiness and better preparing the MAGTF to respond to crises or contingencies, contributing to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 04:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931322
|VIRIN:
|240719-M-QB328-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110458001
|Length:
|00:04:43
|Location:
|MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
